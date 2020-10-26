Gloria June Anderson, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Oct. 19, 2020. She was 81 years old.
Gloria June taught at Richardson Elementary School in North St. Paul. Later, she started a day care and worked there until retirement.
Her passions were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her beautiful flower garden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Laird & Iola Johnson; son Carl; infant great-grandsons Jaxon Cecil and Vladimer Joseph Vasquez; and nephew David Johnson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Howard; daughters Deniz (Samuel) Anderson-McCoy and Rachel (Matthew) Vasquez; grandkids Jordan (Kayla) Vasquez, Katelyn (Ezekiel) Tamang, Sebastian McCoy, Katherine McCoy; and great-grandkids Magnolia Vasquez, Selene Vasquez and Eden Tamang.
She is also survived by her brothers; Stanley (Nancy) Johnson and Clyde (Sue)Johnson; sister Harriet (Doug) Kranz; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A private celebration of Gloria June’s life will be Nov. 8 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation service, 763-689-2244. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemeon.com.
