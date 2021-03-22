Gordon W. Seymour

Gordon Wayne Seymour, of Isanti passed away on March 18, 2021, due to Alzheimer’s disease. He was 83 years old.
Gordon was born on Oct. 31, 1937, in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin to William Seymour and Grace (Smith) Seymour. After graduating from Centuria High School he enlisted in the Army as a Paratrooper stationed in Germany. Upon his return from the Army, he worked for the Forestry Service before fulfilling his life career as a Police Detective/Narcotics Officer at the Coon Rapids Police Department.
Gordon had a passion and love for the great outdoors. He enjoyed many trips to Montana and Alaska wild game hunting. He caught his fair amount of walleye in Canada and as a result his freezer was always full! Gordon also loved having a horse; he rode in many Team Penning and Ranch Rodeo events and so his home was lined with trophies! During Gordon’s adventurous life, he was a loving and caring son, brother, husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa and a loyal and good friend to many!
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Grace; sister, Betty Johnson; former spouse, Arlene Seymour; granddaughter, Shannon (Joe) Wisen.
Gordon is survived by daughter, Laurie (Troy) Slater; granddaughter, Terri (Dakota) Hubbard; great grandchildren, Memphis and Kipling Wisen; son, Wayne (Anne) Seymour; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Chris) Bushman and great-grandchildren, Noah, Myla and Aspen Bushman; son, Ryan (Rose) Redepenning; granddaughter, Rubyann; and former spouse, Kris Seymour.
Gordon’s celebration of life Memorial Service will be held at a future date, please look on StrikeLifeTributes.com for future service information.
