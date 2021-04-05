Harlan R. Ingberg of Cambridge passed away peacefully on April 1, 2021 at home. He was 72 years old.
Harlan was born Oct. 28, 1948, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He attended St. Paul Central High School and earned his diploma in the Job Core in St. Paul. Harlan served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict and continued serving in the National Guard for 26 years. He enjoyed fixing clocks, tinkering with cars, fishing, going on casino runs and especially being with family. He had a kind soul, was a caregiver, and loved helping people.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Alice (Waasdorp) Ingberg; best friend and significant other, Madeline “Bobbie” Alexander; and sister, Linda Henricksson.
He is survived by children, Robert Ingberg, Todd (Amy) Ingberg, Ray (Aisha) Ingberg, Barbara Ednie, Jerry (Angie) Henery, Renee Braden, Fred (Katie) Alexander and Maggie (Tom) Triechel; grandchildren, Theresa, Brenda, J.T., Crystal, Jordan, Carrie, Jacob, Benny, Hannah, Peyton, Johnny, Ronny, Tabitha, Allyson, Mckenzie, Veronica, Nina, Samantha, Lenora, Ian, Ciara, Emily, Hailey, Lizzy, Bekah, Ella and Eli; along with 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Brian (Mary) Ingberg, Harvey “Butch” (Beth) Ingberg, Jr; brother-in -law, Kurt Henricksson; and by many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Sunrise Cemetery. Following the service, we will be celebrating Harlan and Bobbie at Sunrise City Park from 2 - 5 p.m. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
