Harold A. Johnson

Harold Andrew Johnson, of Isanti passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge, MN. He was 83 years old.
He was born May 2, 1937, in Gibbon, MN to Hilmer and Minnie (Carlson) Johnson. The family moved to the Isanti area when Harold was a young child and eventually settled on a farm in Isanti, MN where he grew up. Harold was confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti, MN. He attended grade school at District #24 in Blomford, MN and then attended Cambridge High School where he graduated in 1955. He met his future wife while attending high school. Harold and Mary Ann (Bostrom) were married on June 7, 1958, at South Isanti Baptist Church. They had three children: Daniel, Brian and Teresa.
Harold served in the Army from 1960 to 1962. After serving his country, he worked at Phillips Gas Station in North Branch before becoming a tool and die maker at RAO Manufacturing. He retired in 2000 after 37 years. He also farmed for many years. He was an active member at Faith Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir, worked with the Senior League, served on the educational building committee as well as other activities.
He then became an active member at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in East Bethel, MN. He was involved in the building committee and also helped build the educational building of the church. He helped in many other ways at St. Andrews. Harold enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and reading. After retiring, Harold and Mary Ann spent many years traveling in the USA and abroad. They took trips to Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Ireland, Alaska, Branson along with many more places.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, brother Carroll and sister-in-law Lourna Mae Johnson, brother Eldred and sister-in-law Phyllis Johnson, grandson Michael Profant and other relatives.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann,of 62 years; son, Dan (Kathy) Johnson; son, Brian Johnson and friend Jennifer and daughter, Terri Knabe; grandchildren, Kally (Phil); Jonathon (Sannam) and Garrett; great-grandchildren, Tatum; Carter; Layla and Michael along with numerous nephews and nieces and other family members.
A celebration of Harold’s life will be held at a later time. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
