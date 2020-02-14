Harriet H. Lood

Harriet Helen Johanna Johnson Lood, 94, of Cambridge, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Rosewood Senior Living.
She was born Dec. 5, 1925, in North Branch Township, Minn., to Walfred and Henrietta (Hultgren) Johnson. She was baptized as an infant and was confirmed at Fish Lake Lutheran Church in Stark, Minn.
Harriet worked at a café, “The Eat Shop,” in Cambridge, where she met Reuben Lood of Cambridge. They were married April 24, 1948, at Fish Lake Lutheran Church. Harriet and Reuben became members of Cambridge Lutheran Church in 1949. The couple built their home in Cambridge in 1954 and lived there together until Reuben passed away May 10, 2003. During their long marriage, the couple enjoyed traveling, including many trips to their beloved Hawaii. Harriet remained in her home until 2010, when she moved to Ashland Place, where she lived for eight years. She then moved to Rosewood Senior Living.
Throughout her life, Harriet was very industrious both in employment and her home life. She owned Harriet and Ruth’s Café in Cambridge (now People’s Café) for many years. After selling her business, she was a valued, long-term employee at Ben Franklin and County Market (now Cub). In her free time, Harriet loved to bake, and made a lot of chocolate chip cookies – the requested favorite of family and friends.
Harriet was preceded in death by her husband Reuben Lood; parents Walfred and Henrietta Johnson; brothers Wallace Johnson and Willis Johnson; and great-nephew Egan Chilcote.
Harriet is survived by her sister Sandra Edblad of Cambridge and her family Jeff (Debra) Edblad of Cambridge and their children Peter Edblad and Jillian Edblad; and Clark (Hannah) Edblad and daughter Ava of Taylors Falls; Kristie (Gibson) Wilson of Mexico City and their children J. Sam Wilson of Austin, Texas; and Grace Wilson and August Wilson of Salt Lake City, Utah; Kerri (Craig) Chilcote and daughter Gwen of Duluth, Minn.; sister Margaret Wicklund, sister-in-law Loaine Johnson, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank Rosewood Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given to Harriet.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Interment in Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Cambridge Lutheran Church Children’s Programs. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
