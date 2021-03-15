Harriet Ida Harp of Cambridge, passed away at home on March 9, 2021. She was 81 years old.
Harriet was born at home to Ike and Clara VanGunst in Brunswick Township. She was baptized in Ogilvie Christian Reformed Church at six months old. Her family moved to a farm south of Ann Lake at that time.
She went to County School, then Ogilvie High School. She worked at Fingerhut in Princeton for a few years, and then West Publishing in St. Paul for five-and-a-half years.
On June 18, 1965, she married Leo Harp at Ogilvie Christian Reformed Church and lived in Mora for five-and-a-half years. She was a stay-at-home mom until Larry started school. She moved to Braham in 1971 and worked at Mora Plastic Factory as a press operator for 34 years.
She enjoyed camping, blue grass music, the first Sunday of the month in Milaca and old time hymns with the band This Side of Heaven. She retired in 2003 and moved to Cambridge in 2004. She was very active in the Methodist Church and had done a lot of volunteering for the community. Shalom Shop was a big part of her life. She loved when her grandchildren came to visit.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; daughter, Sandra; brothers, Harry and Louie; sisters, Jennie, Bertha and Jeanette; brothers-in-law, Glenn, Wendel and Jake; and sisters-in-law, Sharoan, Arlene and Johanna.
She is survived by son, Larry (former-wife Julie); grandchildren, Lacey, Lyndsey, Maekaela and Charlie; great-grandchild, Nora; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Lewis Lake Covenant Church, 1030 Grand Street, Ogilvie. A visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge and also one hour prior to the service at the church Saturday. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery in Ogilvie. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
