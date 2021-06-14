Harry B. Oberg

Harry Bert Oberg, of Cambridge, formerly of Mora, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Ecumen in North Branch. He was 96 years old.
He was born Jan. 2, 1925, in Brook Park, Minnesota to Emil and Martha (Westberg) Oberg. Harry attended Pomeroy/Putnam District #63 Country School and went on to attend Mora High School. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the military. He had to enlist in the Navy because the Army wouldn’t let him enlist because his four brothers were already in the Army. He served upon the USS Lamson in the Philippines and Japan for 18 months during World War II. He was honorably discharged in May, 1946. Upon returning home he attended vocational school at Allied Institute in Chicago to become a machinist.
On Sept. 29, 1950, he was united in marriage to Isabelle Carlson in Chicago, IL and they made their home in Chicago for two years where he worked as a machinist. They moved to Minneapolis where Harry worked as a machinist at Jet-O-Matic. Harry would go on to work at United Scientific until 2000 when he retired. He and Isabelle moved to New Port Richie, Florida and later Hudson. In 2005, Isabelle passed away. Harry remained in Florida and was able to enjoy 20 years of warm weather before moving to Riverwood Village in Cambridge. He enjoyed his time at Riverwood and made many friends.
Harry enjoyed fishing, hunting and music. He played the accordion, guitar and banjo. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Ballentine VFW Post #46 in Minneapolis and the Bloomington Lions. He was a volunteer driver for The Blind Society of MN. He and Isabelle traveled the United States in their travel trailer. Harry was very proud of his military service. He remembered so many historical facts about WWII and his time on the ship.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Isabelle, 11 siblings, and special friend Jean Creamer. Harry is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed.
Many thanks to Allina Hospice for the excellent care and their team that showed great compassion. Harry enjoyed visiting and sharing stories. You all are the best!
A Graveside Service will be held at 11a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery in Mora with Military Honors provided by the Mora American Legion Honor Guard. A celebration with food and fellowship will follow at Freddie’s Restaurant in Mora. Memorials are preferred to Allina Hospice. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
