Harry E. Chapman

Harry Edward Chapman, age 81, passed away quietly at home on the evening of Dec. 10, 2019.
Harry was born Oct. 23, 1938, to Howard (Lillian) Chapman and Margaret (Levi) Swanson in St. Paul, Minnesota. He grew up on the shores of Lake Owasso and on a farm in Stanchfield. At 17 years old, Harry joined the Navy and proudly served his country for four years. In 1961 he met the love of his life, Betty Lou Scholl. They married and settled in rural Stanchfield where they raised three children. Their lives were filled with horseback riding, fishing, camping and hunting, and time spent with family and close friends.
Harry was an avid sportsman, and a member of the Braham Area Sportsmen’s Club and Trap League for many years. After his retirement from the Isanti County Highway Department, Harry and Betty moved to Alaska where he enjoyed more of the outdoor activities he loved. His sense of humor and ability to make others laugh was always present at any get-together.
Harry is survived by his wife Betty and their children Cyndi Anderson, Patty (Dan) Luke, and Craig Chapman; brothers Dick (MaryHelen) Swanson, Clark (Annette) Swanson, Mike Chapman and sister Marijo Chapman; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Interment will be at Fort Richardson Military Base in Anchorage, Alaska, in the spring of 2020.
