Heidi Ann Buchholtz, 61, of Tucson, AZ, and formerly of Cambridge, passed away on March 23, 2020.
Heidi was born in Minneapolis, MN, on June 2, 1958, to Elrie and Elaine (Erickson) Knudson, the first of seven children. Her childhood consisted of several moves as her family explored life in Nevada, Colorado and briefly in North Dakota before the family settled near Cambridge, Minnesota, where she graduated from high school.
She spent her youth practically living on horseback and dreaming of becoming a cowgirl. She enjoyed being involved with the church youth group and developed a love of music; playing piano, playing cornet in band and singing in the choir and Madrigals. She also taught herself guitar and flute. After high school she attended Northwestern College and graduated with a BA from Bethel College in Roseville, MN.
While she didn’t become a cowgirl, she realized her desire to return west in 1987 when she moved back to Colorado. In 1989, she moved to Estes Park and was hired by the Rocky Mountain Nature Association the following year. Heidi spent 21 years at RMNA in various positions and developed many lifetime friendships while there. Best of all, she met the love of her life, Curt Buchholtz, and they were married in August 2001. In 2011 she left her job to start her own small business, which she did part -time until a diagnosis of advanced ovarian cancer in 2016. In 2012 she and Curt fell for the desert landscape of Tucson, AZ, and have spent winters there ever since.
Heidi enjoyed hiking and covered many miles over the years. She was an avid traveler, reader, knitter, quilter, gardener and puzzle-solver. She was a member of Mountain View Bible Fellowship and then Mt. Calvary Lutheran. She enjoyed singing in the choir and with the worship team and also played handbells. Heidi was involved with Community Bible Study from 2002 where she had so many wonderful Christian friends who, along with other friends and family, prayed for her and encouraged her in her last difficult years.
She is survived by her husband Curt; mother Elaine Knudson; siblings Rene (Mark) Strand, Kathy (Kyle) Asp, Larry (Karen) Knudson, Barbara (Arthur) Schwieger, Wendy (Daryl) Ritchison and Craig (Heather) Knudson; stepsons Brett (Stephanie) Buchholtz, Jesse (Beth) Buchholtz and Austin Buchholtz. She also leaves 10 nieces and nine nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and one niece.
Donations may be made in care of Allnutt Funeral Service to Compassion International, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or the Rocky Mountain Conservancy.
