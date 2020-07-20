Helen Anderson (Grote)

Helen Marie Anderson (Grote), 81, of Harris passed away July 19, 2020 in Harris, Minnesota.
Helen Marie Anderson was born April 27, 1939, in Rush City, Minnesota to Sylvester and Lavina (Sorenson) Grote. She was raised and attended school in Rush City. She married Sheldon Anderson and three children were born - Duane, Brenda and Donna. She worked at MSI Insurance Company for over 30 years. Helen loved fishing, gardening and playing cards. She had many friends and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter, Katrina Semmer.
She is survived by her brother, Robert (Kay) Grote; son, Duane (Kari) Anderson; two daughters, Brenda (David) Schuldt, and Donna (Tim) Ferguson; grandchildren, Michael, Mitchell (Christine), and Cody (Bre) Anderson; Heather Heckt; Bryan (Kim) Schuldt and Travis Schuldt; Dane Semmer and Alexis (Al Jr.) Guizzetti; great-grandchildren Charlise, Easton, Aubrey and Colton Anderson; Bentley and Payton Schuldt; Maddison Guizetti and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial visitation to honor her life will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at Strike Life Tribunes in Cambridge. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.