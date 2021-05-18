Howard W. Anderson

Howard Warren Anderson, of Spencer Brook Township, passed away on May 14, 2021, after a short stay at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. He was 86 years old.
He was born in Cambridge, Minnesota on Oct. 25, 1934, to William and Violet Anderson. He graduated from high school in 1953 and enlisted in the Army where he was stationed in Washington, DC and Ft. Churchill in Canada. He was honorably discharged after three years.
On July 31, 1965, he married Gloria June Johnson at Christ Lutheran Church in North St. Paul. They lived in North St. Paul where they raised two daughters and adopted a baby son, Carl.
Howard attended Dunwoody Institute for heating, air conditioning and sheet metal. He was employed at various jobs as a sheet metal worker and retired from Fred Vogt & Co. at age 55. They moved to Isanti and spent 20 years there before building a home in Spencer Brook in 2017. He enjoyed his flower and vegetable gardens and running a sawmill at a tree farm in McGregor, but his real love was for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Gloria June, son Carl and great-grandsons Jaxon Cecil and Vladimir Joseph Vasquez, three sisters and two brothers.
Howard is survived by daughters Deniz (Samuel) Anderson-McCoy of United Arab Emirates, and Rachel (Matthew) Vasquez of Spencer Brook; grandchildren Jordan (Kayla) Vasquez, Katelyn (Ezekiel) Tamang, Sebastian Anderson-McCoy, Katherine Anderson-McCoy; great-grandchildren Magnolia Vasquez, Selene Vasquez and Eden Tamang, brothers William Anderson Jr. of Bricelyn, MN, David Anderson of Cambridge, John (Susann) Anderson of Huntsville, AL, as well as several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, and Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cambridge. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
