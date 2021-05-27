Hugh Peabody, age 83, of Cambridge went home to be with his Lord Dec. 22, 2020.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three siblings, Paul Peabody, Art Peabody, and Emily Tousley; and brother-in-law, Earle Tousley.
Hugh will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Nancy; five children, Tod (Kelly) Peabody, Bruce (Glenda) Peabody, Keri (Brian) Ek, Kay Peabody, and Stuart (Maria) Peabody; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Dorothy Peabody and Margie Peabody; and by many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 12 - 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Springvale Baptist Church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
