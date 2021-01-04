Hugh Peabody, of Cambridge went home to be with his Lord Dec. 22, 2020. He was 83 years old.
Hugh Roger Peabody was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Richfield, Minnesota to Charles and Lillian (Davis) Peabody. When he was one year old his family moved to Isanti and they attended St. John Lutheran Church in Bradford and Weber. Hugh graduated from Cambridge High School in 1954. He served his country in the US Navy from March 1956 through March 1959.
On May 23, 1959, Hugh married Nancy Doble at Springvale Baptist Church. They made their home in several places and after retirement made their home in Cambridge. Wherever God sent them, there was a purpose. They met many friends, were encouraged or were able to encourage others along their journey. Hugh always loved the idea of being a farmer but it never worked out. He worked several jobs including one of his favorite, being a cattle feeder. Hugh enjoyed going to toy shows with his son, Stuart, collecting toy tractors. He and Nancy liked traveling to Branson where they went antiquing and played mini-golf. He also enjoyed woodworking, playing table games with family, and he loved music, especially singing with Nancy. His family and church were very important parts of his life and he enjoyed being at church and seeing people there even when he could not participate as much. He was a kind person and will be missed dearly.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three siblings, Paul Peabody, Art Peabody, and Emily Tousley; and brother-in-law, Earle Tousley.
Hugh will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Nancy; five children, Tod (Kelly) Peabody, Bruce (Glenda) Peabody, Keri (Brian) Ek, Kay Peabody, and Stuart (Maria) Peabody; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and by many other relatives and friends.
A public celebration of life will be held at Springvale Baptist Church in the spring. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
“Jesus welcomed Hugh home with open arms”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.