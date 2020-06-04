Irene Bryant

Irene J. Bryant, 86, of Cambridge, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Elmhurst Commons Assisted Living, Braham.
Irene was born in Pequot Lakes, MN, to Henry and Clara (Gangstee) Saxvold. She attended Pequot Lakes High School and graduated in 1952. She married Kenneth L. Bryant on November 28, 1953, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Pequot Lakes. Irene enjoyed being married and was a proud farmer’s wife. Shopping thrift stores was a favorite pastime, and she enjoyed lilacs, hummingbirds, puzzles, and spending time with friends, Leola Linder and Leo Kronschnabel.
Irene is survived by her sister, Arda Mae Emig; her children, Sandy (Wayne) Yerigan, Rick Bryant, Linda Bryant (Dave Ward), and Nancy Graham (Greg Schuman); eleven grandchildren, Toby (Missy) Bryant, Tony (Melissa) Bryant, Jeremy (Haley) Wood, Christine (Hector) Martinez, Matthew (Treva) Enga, Moriah (Josi) Wood, Travis (Lisa) Wood, Marcus Enga, Jordan Anderson, Luke Anderson, and Danielle Wallace-Bryant; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth in 1999; sister, Lavelle Myers; brother, Douglas Saxvold; grandson, Tyler; and great-grandsons, Seth and Gracin.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. - noon, the private family service to follow.
Burial will be at Karmel Covenant Church Cemetery, Isanti County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.