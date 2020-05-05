Jacob Allen Schleicher passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home in Isanti at the age of 28.
He was born on July 31, 1991, to Jerry and Janice (Gasperlin) Schleicher in Cambridge, MN. He attended school in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 2009.
Jacob lived in Cambridge most of his life and bought a home in Isanti two years ago.
He worked various jobs, but he especially enjoyed tube bending. He was currently employed at P & M Truss in Isanti.
Jacob enjoyed anything outdoors, especially motorcycling, snowmobiling, fishing, hunting and camping in the Boundary Waters. He was a motorcycle flat track racer and was state champion several times.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and aunt Julie Schleicher.
Jacob is survived by his parents Jerry and Janice Schleicher; brothers Jordan and Nathan Schleicher; sister Danett (Jay) Manders; nieces Kathryn (Ashton Erickson) Manders, Kaylie (Lucus) Anderson; nephew Cody Manders; grandnephew Finley Erickson; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Rest in Peace Jacob, you will be sorely missed.
No services are currently scheduled at this time. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
