James Clinton Schroeder

James (Jim) Clinton Schroeder, 76, of Isanti, Minnesota, died peacefully at his home, on June 15, 2020.
He was born on February 22, 1944, in San Diego, California. He attended Eagle Rock High School, in Los Angeles, California. He served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1965, and was stationed at Tyndall AFB, in Panama City, Florida. A few years after he served our beloved country, Jim began his career in the movie studio industry and loved sharing his stories.
Later in the years, Jim married Tami, the love of his life, in Winnemucca, Nevada, in 1990. At that time, Jim was in the trucking and mining industry.
This year, they would have celebrated 30 years of marriage. Jim and Tami moved to Oregon, then Idaho, where between both states, they resided for approximately 19 years. While in Oregon, in 1992, Jim began his exciting endeavor as a jet boat tour guide down the Snake River in Hells Canyon.
After that, Jim and Tami relocated to Cambridge, Idaho and decided to branch off and start their own fishing and hunting business, called Hell’s Canyon Adventures, LLC, where they had many great adventures. After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Jim was offered a position as Fire Captain in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. In 2012, Jim and Tami moved to Isanti, where Tami accepted a new teaching position in Saint Francis.
Jim was a lifelong member of the American Legion and loved this country with all of his heart. Jim has been blessed by so many wonderful friendships in his life and always expressed his love for each and every one of them. It would be safe to say that Jim was the best storyteller and a Jack-of-all-trades.
Survivors include his wife, Tami Schroeder; daughters Deanna Sanchez (Phillip), Simi Valley, California; Jamie Milligan, Port Townsend, Washington; Jody Marks (Ben), Tehachapi, California; sister, Victoria (Vicky) Douglas, Coos Bay, Oregon; thirteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lucille Schroeder, his son James (Jimmy) Schroeder, and his sister, Patricia (Patty) Guyon. A special thanks to all of Jim and Tami’s neighbors, friends, Allina Hospice care, and clergy.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, with a time for visiting beginning at 5 p.m., at Strike Life Tributes Funeral & Cremation Services, 409 SE Broadway Street, Isanti, MN 55040. Jim will be laid to rest at a future memorial service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, at which time that information will be shared. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
