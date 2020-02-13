James G. Hart

James Gilchrist Hart passed away on Feb. 2, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Jim was born on March 18, 1937, to Joseph and Dorothy (Knox) Hart. Jim graduated in 1954 from the Waynesburg High School in Pennsylvania. He continued his education at Penn State College for his undergraduate degree. Jim enlisted in the Marine Corps for three years before returning to school to obtain his Master of Arts in History. Jim taught at Georgetown University before moving to Watertown, South Dakota, with his family. During his years in Watertown, Jim opened a branch of Mount Marty College at Harmony Hill. From 1977 to 1994, Jim taught many history courses at Harmony Hill. He also served on the Watertown School Board. Jim moved with his wife Sandy and family to Sheldon, Iowa, where he taught history at Northwest Community College before accepting a teaching position at Cambridge Community College in Minnesota. Jim taught at Cambridge until his retirement in 2007. Jim will be most remembered for his love of history, his stories, and his smile.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Dorothy. He is survived by his wife Sandy and children Lyndon Hart of Watertown, S.D., Jordan (Michael) Hart of Minneapolis, Minn., Jamie Hart of Washington D.C., Monique (Brian) Harris of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Thomas (Amber) Taylor of Ocheydan, Iowa, and Lee (Jennalee) Taylor of Sioux Falls, S.D. He is also survived by 16 wonderful grandchildren and one great-grandson and his brother John (Alice) Hart of Maryland and sister Cathy (Larry) Weiss of Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is being planned at the Cultivate Community Center in Mankato, Minn., on March 14 from 1-5 p.m. All friends and family are welcome to come and share stories and memories of Jim.
