James L. Seuntjens

James Leonard Seuntjens, 83, went home to be with his Lord on Jan. 9, 2020, surrounded by his family.
James was one of six children born to John and Kathryn Seuntjens, and raised in the small town of Kingsley, Iowa, where he was active in his church, school and helping on the farm. After graduating from high school, he married his first wife Roberta Wormley, received a bachelor’s degree in Accounting at Morningside College, then moved to Nebraska to pursue his career and raise a family. He has four children: Debbie, Rodney, Rene and David from his first marriage of 11 years.
Forty-seven years ago, he married his beloved wife Carol and was blessed with another daughter, Kathie. He maintained his career as an executive accountant and managed a 300-acre hobby farm with over 100 head of cattle in Minnesota. He retired from Control Data Corporation at 50 and moved to Florida. In the next 33 years he remodeled homes, built furniture and opened The Seasons and Camellia House Antiques.
He was able to travel the world to vacation and spend time with his children and grandchildren. James gave experiences rather than gifts and time instead of treasures. He believed that his life was blessed with the help of God, his wife, children, family and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife Carol and his five children: Debra Greer (Alan); Rodney Seuntjens; Rene Seuntjens; Kathie Letellier; David Seuntjens (Dawn). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Becky, Eric, Jacob, Hunter, Samantha, Raleigh, Bradley, Bryce, Emily and Harrison, and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Tom Seuntjens (Alice).
A Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 9 a.m., followed by a burial service at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens. Please sign the online guestbook at www.Robertsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.