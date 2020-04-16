James Lunceford

James A. Lunceford left this world on his own terms after a brief bout with cancer on April 14, 2020, at his home on West Rush Lake.
Born September 12, 1943, in Long Prairie, MN to Orval and Gladys (Colling) Lunceford, Jim grew up hunting squirrels, spending summers at the family cabin on Lake Osakis, and pulling stunts.
After graduating from Long Prairie High School in 1961, Jim served in the Army and was stationed in Korea, where he worked on Kittyhawk missile guidance systems. Upon returning to stateside in 1964, he met Marian Jacobs, whom he married on March 13, 1965. They had two children, Deborah Ann and Darin James. They moved from their home in Apple Valley to a farm in Springvale Township, where they farmed, while Jim also worked as a lithographer at Webb Publishing in St. Paul. After many years of hard work and good times, they moved to their home on the lake, where they enjoyed time with their children and their grandkids.
During his life, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, flying, and seeing people have a good time. Some of his favorite things were to catch a mess of sunnies or haul in a big northern. A quote alongside his high school graduation picture stated, “If there’s nothing to laugh at, I start a circus of my own.” Anyone who knew Jim would know this was a perfect description, as he was quite a prankster. He loved fooling people (especially his grandkids), joking around, and making people laugh. He was a big man with an even bigger heart.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Carol, and brother Kenneth. A hole will be left in the hearts of his wife and best friend, Marian; daughter Deb (Jon) Marlton of Dalbo; son Darin Lunceford (Bonnie Boucher) of Pine City; grandchildren Tori and Lili Marlton and Jake Lunceford; sister Nancy (Jim) Borett, brother Lowell (Brenda) Lunceford, and their families.
A private celebration of his life will be held at a later time.
