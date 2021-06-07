James S. Silen

It is with sadness that we share news of the passing of Attorney James Stanton Silen, of Isanti, MN on Jan. 7, 2021, his 82nd birthday. Jim was a practicing Attorney and Certified Public Accountant serving clients up to the time of his death.
James Silen was born in Seattle, WA. He had no siblings. Jim’s education background included a Bachelor of History and German with honors from Dartmouth College (NH); a Master of Arts in History and Latin; and a Doctor of Philosophy Candidate from the University of Minnesota. His Juris Doctor Degree was from Hamline School of Law.
Jim’s service contributions included attorney/counselor for the Supreme Court of Minnesota and US District Court (MN). He periodically served as instructor at the University of Minnesota and multiple private colleges.
But his most lasting and meaningful contributions were to ordinary persons who were struggling in life and needed help to move forward. He would research case law deeply and would come back with a plan to get them back on track. The clients were rewarded when he successfully represented them in court proceedings and/or before the IRS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Zelma Silen. He is survived by cousins, extended family and many friends.
Jim will be remembered by friends in a private special ceremony on June 26-27. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
