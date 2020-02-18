Jane V. 'Vickie' Pearson

Jane Victoria “Vickie” Pearson went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Feb. 15, 2020, at GracePointe Crossing after a short illness with pneumonia at age 98½ years old.
Vickie Pearson was born July 12, 1921, in Stanchfield Township, Isanti County, to John and Anna (nee Alvine) Sandy. She was brought up on the Sandy farm west of Stanchfield, attended Pine Cone School in Stanchfield until the 7th grade and then went on to attend Braham High School, graduating in 1940.
She attended Stanchfield Baptist Church and gave her heart to the Lord at seven years of age. She was baptized and joined the church in 1933, where she was a member for over 86 years.
Vickie and Arthur W. Pearson were united in marriage on Sept. 2, 1950, at the Stanchfield Baptist parsonage, with Rev. Bruce Fleming officiating. The couple was blessed with two children: David and Marilyn. They made their home on Arthur’s farm southeast of Grandy. When Arthur had a severe stroke in 1956, it became necessary to sell the farm and move to Stanchfield. Arthur passed away April 13, 1963. Vickie and the children continued to live in Stanchfield. Vickie lived in her home until July 3, 2010, when she moved to Mill Ridge apartments in Cambridge. She later moved to assisted living at GracePointe Crossing, and then, in 2019, transitioned into its nursing home.
Vickie worked in the cities before she was married. She was later employed at the nursing home in Cambridge, and then worked for 12 years at the Cambridge State Hospital. She retired in 1986.
Vickie was preceded in death by her two brothers, Bill Sandy and Marvin Sandy; sister Lenore Bergstrom and infant sister Marvel, who passed away on Aug. 31, 1914. She is survived by her son Dr. David (Janie) Pearson and daughter Marilyn Winsor (Curt McNamara); six grandchildren: Andy (Katie) Winsor, Dr. Maggie (Jay) Larson, Salina (Joel) Schroeder, Alicia (Matt) Moore, Jake Pearson and Molly (Patrick)Vesperman, as well as 10 great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren, which include 12 boys and one girl.
A funeral and celebration of her life will be held at Stanchfield Baptist Church, 38850 Midway St. NE, Stanchfield, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Interment at Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery in Cambridge.
Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home (763-689-2244).
