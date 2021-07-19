Janice A. Anderson

Janice Audrey Anderson of Cambridge passed away on Oct. 23, 2020. She was 94 years old.
Remembrance service 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Cambridge Lutheran Church 621 Old North Main St. Cambridge.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
