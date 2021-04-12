Janice K. Brown

Janice Katherine Brown, of Braham, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at home. She was 83 years old.
Janice was born on the Iron Range on Aug. 11, 1937, to Ervin and Ruth Moen.
She met Wallace Brown in Fosston, MN and they were married in Biwabik, MN on June 9, 1956. They had five children. They lived in Minneapolis where Jan worked at Control Data before moving to Braham in 1966. Jan worked at AAI in Rush City and before retiring, she worked at Big Dog Sportswear in North Branch.
She was a Cub Scout leader and a member of the Braham Moose Lodge. She volunteered for several years at Tusen Tack Thrift Store in Braham. She enjoyed visiting relatives up north, going to the casinos, and thrift store shopping.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wally; brother Gerald; sisters Phyllis and Carol; nephews, Brian Aamold and Jay Mattson; niece Tanya Velishek; and grandson Brett Brown.
She is survived by her children, Denice Lilienthal, Steven (Char), Terri (Eric), Mark, Kieth (Nikki); sister Susie Cogswell; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home in Braham. Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. on Friday.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
