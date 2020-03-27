Janice F. (Peterson) Kueffner, age 83, of North Branch, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Encore Assisted Living in North Branch.
Janice was born on December 8, 1936, in Princeton to parents, Vern and Verna (Larson) Bengtsson. She grew up in Dalbo and graduated from Princeton High School in 1955. Janice moved to the twin cities where she worked as a receptionist for different companies. She married Eugene Peterson in 1958 and became a homemaker raising her three children. Janice also worked part time as an occupational therapist at Birchwood Healthcare Center and other area nursing homes as a health aide.
She and Eugene were part of a band that played throughout the area at different venues as well at nursing homes. Janice loved playing piano throughout her life and was still playing up until a week before her passing. She also loved baking, gardening and sewing. Janice later married Andrew Kueffner after Eugene passed away in 2006. Faith was an important part of her life as she truly loved sharing God’s word at the churches and nursing homes she volunteered and played at.
Janice is survived by her two children, Darren (Lori) Peterson of North Branch and Debra (Tony) Beyatt of Stacy; her sisters, Delores (Bob) Putz of Dalbo and Karen (Bob) Brom of Isanti; her brothers, Dale (Kathy) Benson of Dalbo, Wayne Benson of Dalbo and Blaine Benson of Dalbo; her six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Eugene and Andrew; sister, Joyce; daughter, Roxanne and son Deloy.
A family graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 27, at Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Oxford Township, Isanti County, Minnesota. A public memorial service is being planned for later this spring at Access Church in North Branch. Details and dates to follow on Grandstrand Funeral Home website.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences maybe expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
