Janine M. Aszmann

Janine Marie Aszmann, of Braham, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her home. She was 61 years old.
Janine was born on June 3, 1960, in St. Paul, Minnesota to parents Kenneth and Donna (Kasel) Aszmann. She grew up Eagan, graduating from Henry Sibley High School in 1978.
Janine loved to travel, which made her job as an over the road truck driver a perfect fit. She visited each of the lower 48 states and was even able to bring her kids with to experience the country from coast to coast.
Most of all, Janine loved her family, especially being able to dote on her grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.
Janine was preceded in death by her grandparents and mother Donna Aszmann.
She is survived by her father Kenneth Aszmann; daughter Melissa Aszmann (Albert Cameron); son Ryan Reller; grandchildren, Brittany, Nathan, Samantha, Wyatt, Evan, and Delilah; siblings, Deborah (Mike Sr) Widstrom, Robert Aszmann, Patrick (Paula) Aszmann, and Anthony “Tony” (Kelle) Aszmann; many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at True Vine church in Mora with Pastor Marlin Harris officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. Arrangements are by Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
