Jay “Butch” Townley, Jr., of Cambridge died peacefully at home Nov. 3, 2020. He was 74 years old.
Jay was born June 28, 1946, in Waterloo, Iowa to Jay and Isabelle (McDonald) Townley. Butch graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1964. After retiring eight years ago he and Phyllis moved to Cambridge. Butch liked electronics and was a Ham Radio Operator. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and playing cards with “the gang”. He loved being surrounded by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Butch was proceeded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and Wilbur Ford, and sister Viola Ford-Hare.
He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis; sons, Jay III, Jim, and Jasen; stepsons, Micheal Sager, and John (Catina) Sager; brothers, Gerald and Robert (Dolly) Townley; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Public memorial visitation 3 - 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. Private graveside service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
AD0MN signing off…
