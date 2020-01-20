Jean M. Blazevic (nee Hammer) was born Feb. 19, 1930, and passed away in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2019, at the age of 89.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tom; brother Richard; and sister Florence. She is survived by her four sons: Steve (Sherri), Brad, John, and David (Michelle), as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Jean grew up in the Camden neighborhood of Minneapolis, graduating from Patrick Henry High School in 1948 and meeting her beloved Tom shortly after that, getting married in 1951. After moving to an apartment in South Minneapolis for a short time, they then moved back to within one block of where she grew up in Camden and remained there until 1970 where they purchased some land and built a new house in Cambridge. Jean mostly remained a stay-at-home mom until the four boys were all grown and then worked for the school district for a while working with disabled children. She also dabbled in real estate for a few years until Tom retired, and then they decided to build World on Wheels roller skating rink. That kept both of them busy for several years until they decided they wanted to spend more time with the kids and grandkids and at the cabin on Sandpoint Lake up on the Canadian border.
Special thanks to Leslie and the entire staff at Shady Oaks Assisted Living Facility in Isanti where she lived for the last 10 years as she battled dementia, also thanks to the people at St. Croix Hospice.
A memorial service is planned on Tuesday, Jan. 28, with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. and service at 5 p.m. with fellowship to follow at Common Ground - A United Methodist Community, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge, MN 55008. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Crane Lake Volunteer Fire Dept., Crane Lake, MN 55725 would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
