Jean M. Boeck

Jean Marie (Toman) Boeck, of Greeley, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center at the age of 67.
Jean was born Jan. 12, 1953, to Jacob (Jack) and Agnes (Cabak) Toman in Rush City, Minnesota.
In December 1972, Jean went on a blind date with her family’s “milk man,” Vern, and the rest is history. Vern and Jean married on Oct. 6, 1973. In 1978, they welcomed their daughter Valarie, with their son Jon following in 1980.
Jean worked at Lakeside Medical Center in Pine City for 47 years, but always found time to tend to the farm alongside Vern. Spring was always a busy time with calving and getting gardens, flowers and fields planted for the year. Fall was a special season to reap the harvest of their hard work. Apples for pies and applesauce, cherries and grapes for jam and sweet corn were always readily available in Jean’s kitchen, and she found deep joy in sharing treats with family, friends, and nursing home residents alike. Along with her two children, Jean’s grandchildren were the light of her life, and she took immense pride in each one. As they’ve grown, Jean always kept up with their comings and goings, taking special note of their individual interests and what was new.
Jean will be remembered for being incredibly strong, kind, independent, courageous, and a “tough ol’ farm girl.” Throughout every trial in Jean’s life, her faith never wavered. Even after losing Vern on Oct. 25, 2019, Jean prayerfully put her life into God’s hands. She always put her trust in God, and because of this, we know that Jean has eternal life in our Father God, and nothing can take her from His hand (John 10:27-29).
Jean is survived by her daughter Valarie (Jason) Rehn of Hinckley; son Jonathan (Michelle) Boeck of Stacy; grandchildren Kaitlyn Rehn of Fargo, Lily Rehn of Groton, Connecticut, Garrett, Ella and Sophia Rehn of Hinckley, Vinny and Braxton Boeck of Stacy; brother Richard (Jamie) Toman and family; brother Robert (Sharon) Toman and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Vern; her parents Jack and Agnes; brother Jackie Toman.
Pastor Julie Beck will officiate at funeral services for Jean at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church in Braham. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City and also one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in First Lutheran Cemetery in Rush City.
In lieu flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made in Jean’s memory to The Salvation Army.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
