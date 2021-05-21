Jeanette L. Peterson

Jeanette L. (Skold) Peterson, of Cambridge, formerly of Isanti, passed away May 12, 2021, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. She was 102 years old.
Jeanette was born to Vernon and Esther Skold on May 17, 1918, in Cokato, MN and grew up in Dassel, Hutchinson and Bird Island area. She worked as a licensed beautician.
On Feb. 19, 1939, she married Raymond S. Peterson in Grove City, MN. They lived in the Hopkins area until they purchased Peterson’s Café in Isanti in 1951. After several years, they sold their business and joined the sales force at Investors Diversified Services. Several years after Ray’s death in 1973, she married Wilbur Slater. Wilbur passed away in 1996.
Jeanette was an active and long-standing member of Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti. She also was an active volunteer in many areas such as hospice, blood mobiles and senior dining. Jeanette was affectionately known as “Grandma Nut” because her first grandson couldn’t pronounce Jeanette. So she became Grandma Nut to many that knew her.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Ray; second husband, Wilbur; brothers, William, Kenneth, Donald; sisters, Vivian, Margot and infant great grandson, John.
She is survived by son, Jim (Lois) Peterson; daughter, Jan (Russ) Gilyard; five grandchildren, Scott, Pam, Robin, Tracy, Beth; nine great grandchildren, Brita, Lars, Anders, Ohnica, Tommy, Claire, Cade, Rylee, Cash and one great great grandson, Finn.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at Dassel Community Cemetery in Dassel, Minnesota. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
