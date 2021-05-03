Jeffrey S. Binger

Jeffrey Stuart Binger, of Cambridge, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. He was 61 years old.
Jeff was born in Braham, MN. He grew up in the Cambridge area and attended Cambridge Schools where he was a member of the Cross Country team. He married Carol Zins in 1991 and had one son, Dilan in 1999.
Jeff began working at Ternes Corporation in Roseville, MN in 1979. He worked there as a machinist for many years until the company was sold, then began work at Thompson Tool & Die. He was last employed with General Mills where he was still employed at the time of his death. Jeff was an avid collector of baseball cards, coins and Sports Illustrated magazines. He looked forward to Fantasy Football every year and as most people know, loved to golf. It was very hard when he had to give it up due to his health.
He was preceded in death by his father Stuart Falk and grandparents Lee and Mabel Ellingson, Thelma and Bill Binger and Hilma and Russell Falk.
Jeff is survived by his parents Barb Binger of Cambridge and Bill Binger of Cambridge; son Dilan of St. Paul; siblings Brian (Amanda) of Harris, Skeeter (Jesse Guthrie) of Finlayson, Billy (special friend Kellie) of Isanti, Walter (Julie) of Cambridge, Karl (Kathy) of Paris, Texas and the Falk family as well as many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to all of his doctors, nurses and caregivers at Unity Hospital, Mercy Hospital and the Estates at Twin Rivers Nursing home where he has resided since July, 2020. He was a wonderful patient with always such a positive attitude and will to live according to them. He will be deeply loved and missed by everyone’s lives he has touched.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4 - 7 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Private Interment at Athens Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
