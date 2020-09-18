Jerrie Anne Aune, 86, of Cambridge, formerly of Braham, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Abbott Northwest Hospital.
Jerrie was born January 18, 1934, to John “Pete” and Ruth (Klemz) Gustafson in Braham, Minnesota. She lived in Braham all her life where she worked with her family at the Park Café. She also worked at Schwarten Drugstore, and as an office administrator for the Braham School’s Superintendent. As a clarinetist in the Braham High School band, she met her future husband and ‘band director’ Herman Aune. They began their relationship after graduation. They were married one year later on June 6, 1953, at Braham Evangelical Lutheran church where she was a life-long member.
She was known throughout the community as a great cook with the gift of hospitality. Many parties were hosted in their family home where Jerrie’s Swedish tea ring and many other dishes became favorites. She was an excellent seamstress, and had a great talent for decorating.
In 2000, Herman and Jerrie moved into the GracePoint community in Cambridge.
Jerrie was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She had endless love for her family, and a servant heart that brought her wherever her family was. She and Herman would go anywhere to celebrate life events and created countless memories.
Jerrie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Herman Aune, parents Pete and Ruth Gustafson, and siblings, John Gustafson and Jean Tevetne.
She is survived by her children; Eric (Judy) Aune of Norwood Young America, John (Rebecca) Aune of Bedford, TX, Rebecca (Justin) Aune of Minneapolis, Kathy (Jim) Wade of Bolton, MA, Caroline (Virgil) Lindstrom of Cambridge, and Dan (Kim) Aune of St. Louis Park; grandchildren, Jaron (Liz) Aune, Ben (Lindsey) Aune, Betsy (Tommy) Blank, Jenni (Joe) Miller, Kirsten (Nolan) Radford, Nate (Laura) Aune, Chelsea (Jason) Rojo, Emelia(Dan) Rheineck,, Rachel (Robert) Lahr, Andrew (Mary) Wade, Alee (Alex) Bureau, Sonja (Alex) Alvarez, Arick Wade, Abigail Wade, Megan Aune, Nick Aune, Natalie Aune; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Joan (Larry) Johnson, and Jacki Fayram; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Special thanks to the Grace Point community for their love and support these past 20 years.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, and inurnment will be in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Memorials may be made to the Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church (905 West Central Dr - PO Box 417 - Braham, MN 55006). Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
