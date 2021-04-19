Jerry M. Erickson

Jerry Manfred Erickson, of Cambridge, MN and St. Croix Falls, WI passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at GracePointe Crossing. He was 67 years old.
Due to earlier COVID restrictions and the inability to grant Jerry’s wishes at the time of his passing, there will be a Celebration of Life Gathering for Jerry from Noon - 2 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the 4-H Building at the Polk County Fairgrounds, 800 East Louisiana Street, St. Croix Falls, WI 54024. Interment will be in North Isanti Baptist Cemetery. Full obituary at www.carlsonlillemoen.com Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
