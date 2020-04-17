Jerry Manfred Erickson, 67, of Cambridge, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at GracePointe Crossing.
He was born April 10, 1953, in Princeton, Minnesota to Leif and Delores (Lindell) Erickson. He grew up on the family farm in Harris, attended grade school in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1971. After high school, Jerry worked at Larson’s Implement, Peterson’s Feed Mill in North Branch and went on to work at Onan/Cummins, retiring after 26 years.
He made his home in St. Croix Falls, WI for many years, traveled in an RV for some time before moving to Centuria, WI. He kept busy working various odd jobs in his retirement years and managed the fairgrounds in Polk County, WI for several years.
Jerry loved farming, working, fixing things and helping others. He won several trophies for tractor pulling competitions
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Curtis Erickson, step-daughter Beth Erickson-Eddy and brother-in-law Art Johnson.
He is survived by his children Brian Erickson (Jodi Knudson) of Pine City, Nancy Erickson (Tyler Ringquist) of Texas, Christine Lund of North Branch, Bradley Erickson of Stacy, 12 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, siblings Nancy (Ken) Evers of Cambridge, Sheila Johnson (Duane Doughty) of AZ, Lois (Joel) Bazey of Isanti, Candace (Troy) Tuntland of FL, Richard Erickson of FL, Blair (Annemarie) Erickson of Minnetonka, Lisa Erickson of CT, Lori Erickson of Oakdale, sister-in-law Mary Erickson of North Branch, as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Jerry’s Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in North Isanti Baptist Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
