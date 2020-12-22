Jerry R. Holsbeck, of Isanti, MN, died on Dec. 19, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was 77 years old.
Jerry was a member of the Isanti Lions, was active with the Isanti Fair Board and was a prior member of the Isanti County Mounted Patrol. He was also a veteran, having served in the US Army and later in the Reserves. He was a friend of many! We will miss you until we meet again.
He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Amber, his parents, aunts, and uncles. He is survived by his children; DuWayne Holsbeck, Kelly Boyd (Jeff), Lori Jioras (Tony) and Jimmy Holsbeck (Angela); grandchildren, Tiffany, Andrea, Kaelyn, Hailey, Jacen, Madison and Sierra; great grandchild Baker; and his sisters, Kathleen May and Sharon McCormick.
A celebration of life gathering will be held in the spring at the Boyd Farm, Isanti, MN.
