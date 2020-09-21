Johannes Hugh Irwin

Johannes (John) Hugh Irwin, 56, passed away on Sept. 10, 2020, at his parent’s home in Isanti. Johannes suffered from Multiple Myeloma and kidney failure.
John was born in Wiesbaden, Germany Nov. 24, 1963, and came to the U.S. in 1964 with his parents. John was a graduate of Elk River High School in Elk River, MN. He served honorably in the Minnesota National Guard as a medic. He graduated from nursing school and seemed to find his calling. He especially loved working with children. He was a great sports fan and especially enjoyed playing golf with his brothers and daughter, Jocelyn.
John is survived by his only child, a daughter, Jocelyn Jean Irwin, 17 of Braham; step-daughters, Ashley Sutton and Stephanie Collison; seven grandchildren, Gracie, Jackson, Winston, Cruz, Felicity, Thor and Colby, all of Cambridge; his brothers, James Michael of Crystal, MN and Hugh McGillivray of Cambridge and their families. He is also survived by his parents, Hugh and Monika Irwin of Isanti, MN.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
