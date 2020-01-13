John D. Avre

John Avre, age 92, of Cambridge, passed away on Jan. 6, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis from pneumonia and complications of a stroke.
John Donald (Ovre) Avre was born April 21,1927, to Carl and Annette (Strong) Ovre in their home in South Minneapolis. He was the youngest of six children. John was a venturesome youth and spoke often of his childhood adventures. He enlisted in the Army in May 1945 and was sent to Fort Ripley, Kansas, to train in Army Communications and Horse Cavalry, and upon completion was shipped directly overseas to serve his country.
John married Mary Gillette on Feb. 13, 1952, and they made their home in Minneapolis. Together they had four sons and two daughters. John moved his family north to begin farming in 1968. They moved to Isanti County in 1985.
John was employed as an auto body mechanic for the city of Minneapolis. He retired from the city of Minneapolis at the age of 50. He continued his passion for cars and farming after he retired.
John was known for his witty sense of humor, his political viewpoints and historical knowledge. He kept active working outside, tinkering in the garage and playing poker. Meet the Press, Jeopardy, and crossword puzzles were his favorite downtime activities.
More than anything John enjoyed spending time with his growing family. He attended many of his grandchildren’s activities, and his presence at these events will be missed.
John is preceded in death by his sons, Daniel and John; as well as his parents, Carl and Annette; sisters Fern, Rachel and Mable, and brothers William and Stanley. And to his great sorrow, several grandchildren have passed before him as well.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Avre; children Michael Avre (Nancy), William Avre, Vicki Danielson (Mike), Cindy Henderson (Pat), 27 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
John will be tremendously missed as the patriarch of the Avre Family.
The funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Strike Life Tributes – ISANTI. Visitation began at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.
