John H. Barrett III

John Henry Barrett III, age 57, of Cambridge, Minn., went to be with the Lord on Feb. 29, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by companion Wendi Barrett, parents John H. Barrett Jr., Gladys (Barrett) Kachel, and Kristine Barrett.
He is survived by children Kelsie (Tim) Hasser and John (Rachel) Barrett IV; siblings Karen (Debbie) Cross, Patty Barrett-Young, Diane (Frank Wiener) Benton, Colleen (Andy Pohl) Barrett, Eileen Jones-Thomas, and Shawn McCoy, as well as many nieces and nephews, and special friends Jason, Tammie, Bailey and Riley Janes.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held at New Hope Church in Cambridge, Minn., on Tuesday, March 10, from 4-7 p.m. Memorials preferred.
