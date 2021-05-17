John Patrick (“JP”) Norton, of Reliance, TN, formerly of Cambridge, MN and San Juan Capistrano, CA, died suddenly on May 6, 2021, in an accidental single vehicle rollover near his mountain home in the Cherokee National Forest. He was 63 years old.
John was a veteran of the US Army and enjoyed a 22-year career with the federal government and other contractors specializing in ballistics and ordnance testing. He enjoyed touring the US on his HD motorcycles and was a regular at the annual rally in Sturgis. JP had a large circle of Army buddies, West Coast friends, and his family and friends in the Cambridge-Isanti area.
John turned his garage into the ultimate man cave with a full bar supplied with his home-brewed beer; a favorite watering hole for many. JP was the consummate entertainer, always enjoying hosting parties and gatherings at his “Brewpub.” He also had a favorite stool at the Pinebrook Inn and enjoyed many dinners there with family & friends.
John was a well-loved favorite uncle to his nieces and nephews and will be dearly missed by his entire family.
John was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Natalie, and his brothers David, James and Gary, and many other relatives.
JP is survived by his brothers, Robert (Amy) Norton, Michael Norton (Debbie Dallner), and his sister Mary Norton-Larson (Richard “Fizz” Larson). He is also survived by family members; Mary Kay, Lisa, Maxton, Spencer, Amber, Griffin, Sienna; Jennifer, Ashley, Shaun, Elizabeth, Dan, Jeffrey, Joanna, Chris, Matthias; Katy, Madison, Lauren, Bennett, Hailey, Jacoby, Jordynn, Jackson, Tammy, Whitney, Evan, Zoey, Connor, Taylor, Josh; Susan, Parker and Rece; Uncle Chuck and Aunt Darlene and Uncle Fritz; and many cousins and numerous friends.
A casual, informal Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, May 22 from 5 - 6 p.m. with Military Honors provided by Rum River VFW Post #2735, with dinner and live music to follow until about 9 p.m. at Fizz and Mary’s home: 874 322nd Ave NE, Cambridge MN 55008. There will also be an online time of remembrance on May 22 from 2 - 3:30 p.m. CST: To participate, use this link: https://bit.ly/3eQTDNl
Memorials preferred to Rum River VFW Post #2735, 410 Railroad Ave SE, Isanti, MN 55040, or Midwest Region Wheelchair Sports (MRWS), 7575 Basswood Lane, Rockford, MN 55373.
