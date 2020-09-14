Jon Roger Pawlik, 64, died on Sept. 8, 2020 in Mora, MN.
He was born on November 18, 1955 to Beverly Jane (Schultz) and Gerald Pawlik in Saint Paul, MN. Jon was baptized at the Holy Trinity English Evangelical Lutheran Church on January 22, 1956, entering into the Kingdom of God and so began his life as a devout Christian. Jon was the middle sibling between his older brother David and younger sister, Jane Ann. He grew up with a fascination of how things worked and believed he could fix anything. He loved to work with his hands which translated into his love of mechanics, machinery and woodworking which shaped his life, career and home.
In 1979, Jon married Debra Kay Robotnik and they moved to North Branch and for the next 21 years they built a beautiful life and family with four children; Jennifer Lee, Benjamin Jon, Jesse Michael and Nicholas Scott. Jon was a wonderful and proud father and in 2008 felt the joy of being a grandfather.
Jon had an unshakable faith in his Lord Jesus Christ and when a local WELS synod was formed in Cambridge, he joined the building committee and was an integral part of the Christ Lutheran Evangelical Church as the President, Secretary and Outreach committee. Jon was a lifelong musician, applying his talents in the church, as a young bluegrass band member with his brother, playing with his daughter for the military troops or for friends or family just to share his love of music. Jon was a simple and humble man who found the value in all things and despite stating otherwise was a very sentimental man who found the beauty and purpose in all of God’s creations.
Jon was preceded in death by his father Gerald Pawlik, his mother Beverly (Schultz) and sister Jane Ann Jeffers.
He is survived by his brother Dave (Nancy) Pawlik of Cottage Grove; children Jennifer (Alex) Murphy of Cambridge, Benjamin (Allison) of Brooklyn Park, Jesse (Karissa) of Rush City, and Nicholas of North Branch; and three grandchildren Abbeylee, Oswin and Henning Pawlik; plus many other relatives and friends.
Jon was charitable to all mankind and God’s creatures. In lieu of flowers or gifts to the family, we ask to donate to your favorite organization that embodies all that he stood for.
A Funeral Service was held on Saturday September 12, 2020, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Cambridge with Pastor Sam Biebert officiating. Arrangements were by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
