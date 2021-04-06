Jonathan Clark Swanson, age 58, of Ramsey, MN, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 3, 2021 while playing golf at the Chaska Town Course, in Chaska, MN. He was a Quarter Century member of the PGA of America.
Jon “Swanny” was born June 4, 1962, in Mankato, MN, to Dennis and Tracy (DuToit) Swanson, one of three children. Jon graduated from Chaska High School in 1980 and then went on to play Division 1 golf and receive his Bachelor’s Degree at North Texas State University in Denton, TX. On Feb. 15, 1992, he married Kathy Nelson at St. Hubert’s Catholic Community Church in Chanhassen.
They had two children, Matt and Lauryn. Jon was Head Golf Professional at Purple Hawk Country Club in Cambridge, MN for 18 years. He was currently serving as Director of Business Development at Minnco Credit Union in Cambridge where he worked for the past 12 years. He loved his job at Minnco for it gave him the opportunity to help so many people in his community and of course gave him weekends off so he could play more golf.
He was very involved in many things including leading the Minnco Foundation, BNI, Cambridge Lions, Bluejacket Hoop Boosters and many more. He loved to golf with family and friends, and was an avid reader. He was a huge fan of all sports and could often be found glued to the TV watching the Golf Channel. He loved coaching both Matt and Lauryn in basketball and golf and never missed a game. He was always their number one fan in the stands and on the sidelines. He will be forever remembered as a gentle soul with the kindest heart and always one of the good guys. Those beautiful traits will live on through his children, wife and every life that he touched.
Please keep the family in your prayers as they navigate their lives without their husband, dad, son, and brother.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, DeWayne Nelson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Kathy; children, Matt Swanson of Chesterfield, MO, Lauryn Swanson of Ramsey, MN; parents, Denny and Tracy Swanson of Chaska; sisters, Mary (Joe) Comer of Chanhassen, Katie (Chris) Brown of Chaska; mother-in-law, Rita Nelson of Eden Prairie; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike (Michelle) Nelson of Albuquerque, NM, Yvonne (Bruce) Geske of Excelsior, Dave (Laura) Nelson of Hastings, Mark (Melissa) Nelson of Apple Valley, Mary (Rob) Simon of Brooklyn Park; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday April 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen, MN. Family will receive friends on Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.
