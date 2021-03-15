Joyce C. Scharpen, of Cannon Falls and formerly of Cambridge, died March 8, 2021 in Hastings. She was 86 years old.
Joyce Caroline Scharpen was born March 1, 1935, in Duluth, Minnesota to Lyle and Evelyn (Quick) Whittnebeen. She was raised and attended school in Duluth, MN. On June 10, 1957, Joyce married Clarence Scharpen and they made their first home in North Minneapolis. They later lived in Blaine, Lino Lakes and in 1997 they moved to Cambridge.
They were active members at Long Lake Lutheran Church in Isanti and were generously involved in the community. Clarence passed away in 2012 and Joyce later moved to Cannon Falls to be closer to family. Her hobbies included crafts of all kinds and was known as the mouse lady due to the mice she made in her crafting days. She enjoyed spending time with her grand kids and great grand kids.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; son John, daughter, Susan; brother, Lyle Quick; great-grandchild, Shayera; and son-in-law, Mark Christenson.
Joyce is survived by her son, Michael (Donna) Scharpen; daughter, Beverly Christenson; brother, William (Coralie) Whittnebeen; 11 grandchildren, Makella, Michael, Erin, Jasmine, Jeremy, Jennifer, Stephanie, Keenan, Koby, Dusty, Adam; 12 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Drew, Justin, Greta, Michael, Autumn, Carter, Mithcell, Avacyn, Jaina, Connor and Nathan; and by other relatives and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at noon Saturday, March 20 at Long Lake Lutheran Church in Isanti. Visitation with reviewal 4 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. Interment Graceland Cemetery in Ogilvie. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
