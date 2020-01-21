Joyce Olson-Tuttle-Bothun

Joyce Marilyn Olson-Tuttle-Bothun, 86, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her three daughters and son-in-law in Tucson, Ariz.
Joyce was born to Myrtle and Walter Olson on June 15, 1933, in Cambridge, Minnesota.
Joyce graduated from Cambridge High School in 1951. She met her first husband David Glenn Tuttle at the University of Minnesota. After many stops along the way, they finally settled in sunny Phoenix, Ariz., in 1967 where they raised their six children. After the death of her first husband, Joyce returned to Cambridge, Minnesota, and later married Robert Bothun. With his passing, she returned to Tucson to be closer to her children.
Joyce had a very kind and charitable heart that was reflected in her activities in the church and devotion to serving the Lord. She believed strongly in volunteering her time and making a difference in her community. Her volunteer work with the Senior Activities Center in Cambridge was honored when she received the “Isanti County Outstanding Senior Citizen” award given by the Minnesota Board on Aging and the Minnesota State Fair in 2006. She was also an active member of the Red Hat women’s group in Cambridge. Her volunteerism continued even after moving back to Tucson. Joyce loved to give her time in the nursery at Tucson Medical Center rocking newborn babies. Joyce was also an avid sports fan which included supporting the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Her well-known, delicious baked treats will be greatly missed by the Intensive Care Unit staff where her daughter Jennifer has worked for many years.
Joyce was preceded in death by her three sons: Benjamin, Michael, Neil and her two husbands: David Tuttle and Robert Bothun. Joyce is survived by her sister Jewell and husband Jim Christiansen; three daughters: Linda and husband Barre Lee, Kim Goodin, Jennifer and husband Mike Tuttle-Preble; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be no formal services but a private ceremony for the immediate family. The family would like to thank the support of our central Tucson Davita Dialysis staff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.
