Judy Imker (Walseth) 9/19/48 - 6/1/2021
If you are reading this it means I am with the Lord, my infant son Timothy, stepson Chip, parents Grant and Vi Walseth, brothers Jim and Luther, sister Naomi, and many other relatives and friends.
I am leaving behind my loving husband Dick Imker, children: Tom Lone (Tracy), Jennifer Grant (Lindsey), Kurtis Parlin (Donna), stepson Chad Imker (Rachel), Chip’s spouse Kristin, and stepson Chuck Imker (Susan); along with many other relatives and friends.
God has blessed me with a good life and I hope to see you soon. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. Now that I’m gone don’t make a fuss.
