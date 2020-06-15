Julieta Johnson, 81, of Coon Rapids passed away June 11, 2020.
She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Harvey Johnson. She is survived by daughters Sylvia (Robert) Palmer and Clarissa Gaasch (Aaron); grandchildren, Kirsten (Keith), Samantha (Alex), Audrey, Eric; great-grandchildren Lennon and Evelyn; four sisters; and family. A Memorial service is pending, please check online with StrikeLifeTributes.com or call 763-689-2070.
