Karen Hall, of Cambridge, MN. Today we celebrate the life of Karen Louise Hall. She was born June 19, 1943, in Elk River, Minnesota and passed away peacefully at home in Cambridge, MN with family at her side on May 27, 2021. She was 77 years old.
Kay was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, an avid reader, and a mean cribbage player. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, crocheting, and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eves and Durall Sykes, her brother Wayne Sykes, her brother-in-law Ivan Taylor, and her nephew Luke Taylor.
She is survived by her husband Dave Sr.; their children Jeff (Joan), Jed (Dawn), Dan (Kathy) Kelly (Steve), David Jr.; her sister Kim Taylor; her 15 grandchildren and her seven great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge, with a visitation beginning one hour before the service. Interment will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
