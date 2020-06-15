Karen Jean Pearson, 69, of Cambridge, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 23, 2020 as a result of an accident.
Karen was born on May 15, 1951, in Braham, Minnesota to Vernon and Laura (Norberg) Pearson and was raised in Cambridge. As a child, Karen helped her dad on the farm milking cows and driving the tractor and learned how to sew and cook from her mom. She learned from a young age the value of hard work and she continued this drive into her teen years where she babysat her siblings and the neighbor’s children.
She was a graduate of Cambridge High School, class of 1969. After graduation she went to work at the State Hospital full-time where she met her wife Shari, but it wasn’t until May 3, 2014, that they married. After leaving the State Hospital, she officially began her career in farming alongside her dad and brother where she spent the next 48 years. In addition to farming, she had several long-term local positions at the Cambridge Launders and Cleaners, East Central Regional Library, US Department of Agriculture and US Census Bureau and prided herself on being connected in the community.
When she wasn’t working, she spent most of her time at her family cabin on Little Splithand Lake in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Karen loved her time spent at the cabin and enjoyed fishing, four wheeling and spending time with her many friends and family members summer after summer. She was known for having an open door policy and would frequently find herself hosting an unplanned get-together each weekend with friends who would stop by when they saw her working in the yard. When she wasn’t hosting unscheduled events, she was busy planning scheduled events including potlucks, pontoon parties and her annual fishing contest that she looked forward to each year.
Karen was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching any team play any sport, but truly loved watching the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Twins. Each year, she participated in multiple fantasy boards for various sports. She loved to fish the annual Women’s Anglers of Minnesota contest as well as hosting her own fishing contest. For many years, she was the coach and manager of multiple softball teams including Imperial and Chappie’s. She participated in cribbage, pool and dart leagues as well as a weekly golf league. She loved her golf girls and their annual trips and often shared stories of their time in Door County and Nashville.
Karen will be most missed for her generosity to everyone around her, unconditional love and admiration for babies and children. She had a unique ability to make lifelong friends with complete strangers instantly and could go anywhere and walk out with a new friend. She loved to serve others and often did so by cooking a meal, giving a jolly rancher or buying a surprise gift just to show she cared. She was in tune to the feelings of others and sought people out when they were hurting and they left her presence better for it. Her ability to make friends and genuinely love people knew no limits.
Karen was greeted in Heaven by her dad Vernon and many other friends and relatives. She is survived by her wife Shari Wilcox; mom Laura Pearson; brothers Kenny (Cherie) Pearson and Greg (Sherry) Pearson; sisters Cyndee (Steve) Maas and Sharon (Holland) Groves and nieces and nephews Shayna (Gary) Wirth, Michelle (Jeremey) King, Melissa (Allen) Goldsmith, Dan (Nancy) Maas, Rachel (Dan Nilsen) Maas, Jen Groves, Kyle Groves, Brett (Randi Gnasdoskey) Groves, Andre (Alex Linz) Banks, Aaliyah Kazimer, Sam Pearson, Jessie Pearson, Cole Pearson, Logan Goldsmith, Kjirsten Goldsmith, Silas Goldsmith, Gabe King, Neriyah King, Lily Goldsmith, Tatum Linz and Cash Windstrup.
A Memorial Service was held at a private residence on June 13, 2020. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
