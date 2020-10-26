Karen Ruth Adams

Karen Ruth (Kettunen) Adams, age 79, passed away on Oct. 23, 2020, peacefully at St. Therese of New Hope, MN of natural causes. She was 79 years old.
Karen was born in Nashwauk, MN. She was an overachiever, the Homecoming Queen, valedictorian of her class, skier of the iron ore dumps, a high school majorette and a synchronized swimmer. She was a University of Minnesota alum, member of the Alpha Delta Pi, and a pioneer in the field of Physical Therapy. She started the PT Dept at Cambridge Memorial Hospital and was a RPT for over 40 years, helping thousands of patients.
Karen hated housework and cooking, but loved fast cars, good music, hanging with cool celebrities, fishing on Mille Lacs, women’s basketball, Tony Bennett and a good time at the casino. She was a regular at her daughter’s punk band shows at First Ave, and everyone knew her and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her husband John and her parents Ruth and Elmer Kettunen. She is survived by her only daughter, Kristin Manion (John), granddaughter Modesty, and brother Bruce.
Many loving thanks to the staff at St. Therese Nursing Home who have been through so much pain this year; they are all special people with the biggest hearts. Karen did not want a funeral and chose to bequest her body to the U of MN, Mpls Anatomy Program to continue to be a positive force in this world. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.familypathways.org.
