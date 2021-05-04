Kathryn G. Falk

Kathryn Gerda Falk of Plymouth, formerly of Cambridge, passed away from injuries due to a car accident. She was 78 years old. A gentle soul was taken too soon.
Kathryn retired from Piper Jaffray Company after 38-plus years of knowledgeable service.
She was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Hilma Falk; brothers Stuart, Keith and wife Gladys; sister Susan Falk; brother-in-law Darrell Anderson
She is survived by her sister Karin Anderson, brother James (Mary) Falk and sister-in-law Mary Falk. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 311 S. Ashland St. Cambridge, 763-689-2244. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Interment at North Isanti Baptist Cemetery, Cambridge, MN. Memorials preferred. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.