Kathryn L. Onifer

Kathryn L. (Pogie) Onifer of Foley, MN passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Cloud Hospital from complications of COVID. She was 76 years old.
Kathy was born April 23, 1944, in Bemidji, MN to Howard (Hut) and Edna (Coke) Codden. In 1964, Kathy married Bill Onifer. They lived in Mora and raised their two sons, Jeff and Mark; later divorcing in 1991.
Kathy later met John Stofflet (Tuba) and they made their home in Foley for the next 28 years. Kathy and John enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening and canning, feeding the birds, and buying storage units later to have large garage sales. Kathy had the love and knowledge of growing flowers and vegetables that were second-to-none and many called her a master gardener.
She worked at Fingerhut in Mora and the Willmar Poultry Company before retiring in 2009. She had a very special place in her heart for her Schnauzers, Gizmo and Harley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Leaf; niece, Denise Leaf; nephew, Michael Leaf; and great-niece, Alexis Hasser.
She is survived by her sons, Jeff of Mora, and Mark of Foley; very special friend John Stofflet; granddaughter Emma; sisters Carol (Dennis) Leaf of Stanchfield, Sandra (Francis) Hasser of Stanchfield, Tammy (Jim) Calaman of Braham; brother-in-law Darrell Leaf of Braham; ex-husband Bill Onifer of Braham; nieces, nephews, other family members, and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Braham Ev. Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior to service. A gathering at Braham Event Center will follow the service. Interment at Rice Lake Cemetery, Braham.
