Kermit P. Folden, of Cambridge died Nov. 28, 2020, at home. He was 80 years old.
Kermit was born Aug. 15, 1940, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Norman and Agnes (Falle) Folden. He grew up in New Brighton and graduated from Minnehaha Academy in 1958. On June 16, 1962, Kermit married Madelaine Torgeson in New Brighton. In August, 1963 they moved to Dalbo where they made their home for 54 years. In 2017 they moved to Riverwood Village in Cambridge.
Kermit was a construction painter and member of Painters & Allied Trades Union #386. Kermit and Madelaine traveled extensively, visiting 49 states, Canada, Mexico and Europe on two occasions. Besides traveling, Kermit enjoyed camping and reading.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene Erckenbrack.
Kermit will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Madelaine; four children, Timothy (Sian) Folden of Minot, ND, David (Rachel) Folden, living abroad, Lisa (Greg) Ryan of Great Falls, MT, and Steffanie Aubuchon of Chesapeake, VA; 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and by other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a visitation one hour prior. Interment Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Dalbo. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.